East Bernard had a successful night on their home track at the district meet last Thursday, with the Brahmas and the Brahmarettes taking first place.
The Brahmas and Brahmarettes had numerous wins and individual district champions.
The Brahmarettes tore through district with 183 points behind seven first-place finishes. Overall they qualified for area in 16 events.
“They always exceed my expectations. We have qualifiers in every event except the pole vault (which we didn’t have varsity pole vaulters),” Brahmarettes coach Keri Slanina said. “These young ladies kept the tradition going by winning another District Championship.”
The win was the 13th in a row, Slanina said.
Van Vleck who was second had 122 points. The Boling Lady Bulldogs had 49 points finishing in sixth place. The Lady Bulldogs qualified six events for area.
The Brahmas saw some tough competition from the Boling Bulldogs but edged them out by 15 points.
“Our motto going into the District Track Meet was: For the team. We’ve had a tough time scratching out enough points to compete with an extremely talented Boling team all season,” Brahmas coach Rocky Vaclavick said.
Brahma junior Colby Kurtz, a distance runner, won three of the six events East Bernard finished in. The Brahmas qualified 12 events for area.
“We had to approach numerous athletes about what changes were necessary and what we were going to need in order to keep the District Championship in East Bernard. (This was) Colby Kurtz and Chris Kopecky’s first time running the 800-meter. These two young men were truly the catalyst for us reaching our goal of winning the meet and I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts. Amazing performances from our athletes continued through the night with what one goal clearly in mind: for the team.”
East Bernard finished with 184 points, while Boling had 169.
Boling had three athletes finish in first and qualified for area in 14 different events, the most in district.
“The goal was to win the District Championship, but in the end it came down to one-two events and we couldn’t quite catch up,” Bulldog coach Brian Vega said. “(We are) advancing to the area meet in all but one race including all three relays (going). So I am extremely excited about that. Looking at times, I feel good about getting all three relays to regionals we just have to keep pushing. We have a chance to win the area meet next week, so our goal going forward is advancing to regionals and winning the Area meet.”
