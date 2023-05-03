We are birthing a new Cinco de Mayo tradition

One of the few good things that developed as a result of COVID was an annual Cinco de Mayo celebration with my friends. Not that we need an excuse to get together to drink margaritas and eat Mexican food, but it’s much more fun if you’re celebrating something.
Back in 2020 when we were social distancing and the restaurants were closed, we gathered in my backyard, fired up the blender, and made tacos. Good food, better friends and a great time was had by all.
It was so much fun, we decided to do it again in 2021 and after that it was certainly a tradition. Last year as we were planning for our 2023 Cinco de Mayo festivities, we were looking forward to a Friday night celebration. Maybe we could hang past 10 p.m. if we didn’t have to get up and go to work the next day.
Back in September when our daughter and son-in-law announced they were expecting a baby, we were over the top excited. Then she told us her due date was May 6. My husband later said, “Guess you won’t be having a Cinco de Mayo party next year.”
Totally okay with that I assured him. Rocking a newborn baby or drinking margaritas with my friends? That’s an easy choice.
So here we are the day before May 5, and our family is patiently awaiting the arrival of Baby Darr. I still stand by my decision months ago not to host a Cinco de Mayo party this year. However, now I’m wondering if I can pull off a last minute get together? We don’t need much and my friends and I are very low maintenance. We could break out chips and salsa, open a bottle of Dos X’s and toast to Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of the Puebla in 1862.
First time babies are very unpredictable. I know she will make her appearance when she’s ready and not a moment before. Our family has tried to convince the parents a Cinco de Mayo baby would be fun. A built-in party every year for her birthday. Her parents got married on Halloween, seems only fitting she should be born on a much-celebrated day as well.
Again, not for us to decide.
This Grammi will be ready whenever for whatever is needed of me when baby girl decides to make her grand entrance. But if I get home from work Friday and my daughter says nothing is going on and she doesn’t feel like she’s about to have a baby, I might just call a few friends.
You’ll likely find me in the back yard sipping a frozen margarita and enjoying my Cinco de Mayo song play list. But nothing too crazy, no late-night shenanigans. Grammi has to be ready, just in case.
