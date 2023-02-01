Grandparents Day coincides with book fair

We enjoyed lunch with our 4-year-old grandson earlier this week in celebration of Grandparents Day. Even though, according to Hallmark, it’s not officially a holiday until September. I’m sure things are too hectic at the beginning of a school year for such shenanigans, so schools pick the time that works best for them.
And honestly, I feel like most grandparents think every day should be Grandparents Day, if that gives us an excuse to skip work and hang with our littles.
Pretty sure it was the coldest day of the year so far and made for lots of brisk walking. Walked to his pre-K building, waited on the porch in the cold while they went to get him; walked to the cafeteria, picked up our lunch; walked to the gym to enjoy our lunch, walked to the library to check out the book fair; walked him back to his pre-K class and walked to our car. Fortunately, all of the buildings were nice and toasty, especially the library where the book fair was set up.
Yes, they had a book fair going on during Grandparents Day. Talk about smart planning on someone’s part and a smooth move by all. Encourage all of the elementary students to invite their grandparents to have lunch with them and then ever so casually direct them to the library to check out the book fair? Someone was on her A game.
Fortunately, this was not our first rodeo so we were well prepared, except for lunch money. Last year we went when our oldest grandson who was in the first grade. The emails all clearly stated no outside food could be brought in (i.e., Chick-fil-A, McDonalds). We were instructed to bring a sack lunch or purchase a tray in the cafeteria. He didn’t want to eat on a tray so we opted to bring in a sack lunch as well.
This year they were serving chicken spaghetti, which this grandson claimed to like so we decided we would eat what he was eating. As we were pulling into town, I asked my husband if he had any cash. He thought he had a couple of bucks; I had a whopping $4. We made a detour to obtain cash. Totally unnecessary of course because we could have paid with a credit card. Back in the day $6 would have covered it. Our three trays cost a whopping $18. Inflation hitting those school lunches too!
And he may or may not have taken two bites of the chicken spaghetti before tearing into the package of cookies he talked me into as we checked out in the lunch line. It was Grandparents Day after all.
In addition to having the students invite their grandparents, it was also career day. The students were encouraged to dress as something they wanted to be when they grew up. We saw doctors, policemen, nurses, park rangers, even a ballerina. But our sweet boy was the only one dressed as a tractor salesman. Hlavinka Equipment cap and a fishing shirt with the same “H” logo. Along with the blue jeans and boots, just like his dad. And his Pops, aka grandpa.
Must admit, he’s a pretty cute tractor salesman. I mean, I’d buy a tractor from him, even if I wasn’t his Grammy. And I don’t even need a tractor.
Next year the two oldest grandsons will be at the same school. Can’t wait to be invited to Grandparent’s Day and double the fun.
