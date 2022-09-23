Since its inception in 1988, the interest earned on the Permanent Scholarship Fund has been used to award scholarship money in varying amounts to over 200 East Bernard High School graduates on their quest to further their education beyond high school.
Thanks to the generosity of local and out-of-town contributors, the fund has grown and slowly continues to grow. Donations are tax deductible and can be made in memory of someone or in honor of a special event (birthday, anniversary, etc.). Anyone wishing to contribute to the EBISD Permanent Scholarship Fund may do so by contacting Louisa Conner at the East Bernard ISD Administration Office, 723 College St., East Bernard, TX 77435, or calling 979-335-7519 ext. 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.