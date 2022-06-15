The Little League all-star season is right around the corner, with many teams kicking off play Friday.
Wharton will not compete in softball this season, but Boling and East Bernard will get going this week.
The 10U softball bracket will be in Palacios. East Bernard will play Tidehaven Friday. Boling will get the winner of El Campo and Brazos on Saturday.
Juniors softball will be a two-team bracket pitting El Campo against East Bernard in El Campo, with the first game on Sunday.
Wharton will have two little league teams competing in baseball.
The 10U baseball bracket will be in East Bernard. Wharton will play Boling Friday and East Bernard will play the winner of El Campo and Brazos on Saturday.
The 12U baseball is split into two sites, Wharton will play in Palacios and East Bernard and Boling will play in Sweeny. Wharton plays El Campo on Friday. East Bernard will meet Freeport and Boling plays West Columbia on Friday.
The all-star tournament is double-elimination.
