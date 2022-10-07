With Boling and El Campo on a bye week, not a whole lot changed in the rushing leaders in week six.

However, Louise freshman Conner Gonzales and East Bernard junior Clayton Fajkus battled it out for the top passer spot in Wharton County, with the Brahma taking the lead by a slight margin.

The competition between El Campo senior Rueben Owens II and Boling junior Ryan O’Neal should intensify this week with both teams back at it in week seven.

Rushing leaders

(min 100 yards)

El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 866 yards - 98 carries - 12 TDs

Boling - Ryan O’Neal, 807 yards - 78 carries - 10 TDs

Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 608 yards - 98 carries - 7 TDs

Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries - Not tracked

East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 384 yards - 64 carries - 2 TDs

El Campo - Stephen Norman, 373 yards - 50 carries - 3 TD

Boling - Nathan King, 267 yards - 33 carries - 6 TDs

Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 224 yards, 14 carries - 2 TDs

Boling - Trenton Jones, 247 yards - 34 carries - 4 TDs

Louise - Conner Gonzales, 227 yards, 33 carries, not tracked

Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 196 yards, 23 carries, 1 TD

El Campo - Drake Resendez, 137 yards, 23 carries, 0 TD

East Bernard - Malik Thomas, 135 yards - 22 carries - 1 TD

El Campo - Oliver Miles, 129 yards - 17 carries, 0 TD

Boling - Jerrick Garcia, 117 yards, 8 carries, 1 TD 

Passing leaders

(minimum 70 yards)

East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 363 yards - 25 completions - 3 TDs

Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs

2Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 231 yards - 17 completions - 4 TDs

Wharton - Angell Gaona, 141 yards, 9 completions - 2 TD

El Campo - Brock Rod, 122 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD

Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 91 yards - 4 completion - 1 TD

Wharton - Ryan Mendiola, 70 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD

Receiving leaders

(minimum 45 yards)

East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 149 yards - 6 catches - 1 TD

Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 140 yards - 4 catches - 2 TDs

Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 95 yards, 2 catches, 1 TD

East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 91 yards - 5 catches - 1 TD

Louise - Kyle Anderson - 65 yards, 2 catches, 0 TD

El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 58 yards - 3 catches - 1 TD

Boling - Trenton Jones, 54 yards - 4 catches - 2 TDs

El Campo - Drake Resendez, 45 yards - 1 catch - 0 TD

