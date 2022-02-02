East Bernard Junior High School (grades 6-8) and East Bernard Elementary (grades 2-5) recently hosted the UIL Academic events this past semester on Nov. 30 and Dec. 11.
East Bernard Elementary placed first overall and East Bernard Junior High was runner-up. The following are the elementary competitors and how they finished:
Creative Writing second grade
Adelyn Erdelt - second place
Nathan Gertson - fifth place
Ready Writing third grade
Bella Szymanski - fourth place
Ready Writing fifth grade
Presley Allison - first place
Ellasyn Milliff - fifth place
Storytelling second grade
Jace Compton - first place
Ruby Gertson - fifth place
Storytelling third grade
Emery Boettcher - fifth place
Oral Reading fourth grade
Sophie Kutach - first place
Regan Kalina - third place
Oral Reading fifth grade
Ellasyn Milliff - first place
Lane Cerny - fourth place
Presley Allison - fifth place
Spelling third grade
Lylee Locke - first place
Brady Hudgins - second place
Sawyer Watts - fifth place
Spelling fourth grade
Emily Hayes - first place
Holden Petrosky - fourth place
Caylee Hudgins - fourth place
Spelling fifth grade
Ondrea Prochaska - first place
Ty Szymanski - third place
Presley Allison - fourth place
Music Memory third/fourth grade
Dale Compton - second place
Art Smart fourth grade
Logan Frankel - first place
Jordan Bumgarner - third place
Art Smart fifth grade
Kate Alexander - first place
Kynlee Kocurek - 6th place
Number Sense fourth grade
Joey Orsak - first place
Austin Shattuck - second place
Naomi Mangum - fifth place
Number Sense fifth grade
Lane Cerny - first place
Lyndsey Locke - second place
Hutch Riley - fourth place
Chess Puzzles fourth grade
Mads Perez - first place
Jacob Gertson - second place
Dictionary Skills fifth grade
Caleb Wilcox - first place
Jade Jones - third place
Anna Maly - third place
Listening Skills fifth grade
Sophia Vestal - fifth place
Maps, Charts & Graphs fifth grade
Ethan Marik - first place
Ace Mangum third place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.