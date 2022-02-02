East Bernard Junior High School (grades 6-8) and East Bernard Elementary (grades 2-5) recently hosted the UIL Academic events this past semester on Nov. 30 and Dec. 11.

East Bernard Elementary placed first overall and East Bernard Junior High was runner-up. The following are the elementary competitors and how they finished:

Creative Writing second grade 

Adelyn Erdelt - second place 

Nathan Gertson - fifth place 

Ready Writing third grade 

Bella Szymanski - fourth place 

Ready Writing fifth grade 

Presley Allison - first place

Ellasyn Milliff - fifth place 

Storytelling second grade 

Jace Compton - first place 

Ruby Gertson - fifth place 

Storytelling third grade 

Emery Boettcher - fifth place 

Oral Reading fourth grade 

Sophie Kutach - first place 

Regan Kalina - third place 

Oral Reading fifth grade 

Ellasyn Milliff - first place 

Lane Cerny - fourth place 

Presley Allison - fifth place 

Spelling third grade 

Lylee Locke - first place 

Brady Hudgins - second place 

Sawyer Watts - fifth place 

Spelling fourth grade 

Emily Hayes - first place 

Holden Petrosky - fourth place 

Caylee Hudgins - fourth place 

Spelling fifth grade 

Ondrea Prochaska - first place 

Ty Szymanski - third place 

Presley Allison - fourth place 

Music Memory third/fourth grade 

Dale Compton - second place 

Art Smart fourth grade 

Logan Frankel - first place 

Jordan Bumgarner - third place 

Art Smart fifth grade 

Kate Alexander - first place 

Kynlee Kocurek - 6th place 

Number Sense fourth grade 

Joey Orsak - first place 

Austin Shattuck - second place 

Naomi Mangum - fifth place 

Number Sense fifth grade 

Lane Cerny - first place 

Lyndsey Locke - second place 

Hutch Riley - fourth place 

Chess Puzzles fourth grade 

Mads Perez - first place 

Jacob Gertson - second place 

Dictionary Skills fifth grade 

Caleb Wilcox - first place 

Jade Jones - third place 

Anna Maly - third place 

Listening Skills fifth grade 

Sophia Vestal - fifth place 

Maps, Charts & Graphs fifth grade 

Ethan Marik - first place 

Ace Mangum third place 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.