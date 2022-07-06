East Bernard ISD finished in the top 25 of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Lone Star Cup rankings.
East Bernard picked up 38 points, tying them for 23rd in the state. The Lone Star Cup in 2022 was won by Lorena ISD, which finished with 96 points.
The Lone Star Cup awards points in 24 different categories, 13 in athletics. East Bernard made the playoffs in football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball, and softball this past season. Volleyball made it to the fifth round of the playoffs, the farthest of the above six sports.
Volleyball and softball combined to earn East Bernard 22 of its 38 points. East Bernard had two sports reach state-level competition in cross country and track. Brahmarette graduate senior Samantha Rabius and incoming senior Colby Kurtz reached state in both sports.
Rabius will be running track for Houston Baptist University this upcoming season. She will join her sister Jessica, who runs cross country and track for Houston Baptist.
East Bernard was the only school in Wharton County to make the top 25 in the Lone Star Cup rankings. Hallettsville and Columbus were the only schools in the area to receive points. Hallettsville had 38 points, tying them with East Bernard, and Columbus was 15th with 45 points.
The winning school in each classification receives the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
