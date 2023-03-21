The Wharton County Youth Fair pageants were held Saturday, March 18, in Crescent Hall at the fairgrounds.
The following are the results:
Queen
Queen: Kenzi Gibson
First runner-up: Kayla Strack
Second runner-up: Jolie Konarik
Junior Miss
Junior Miss: Kolbie Klatt
First runner-up: Anyssa Perez
Second runner-up: Mia Fitzgerald
Littles
Little Mr.: Judd Wilcox
First runner-up: Tate Bacak
Second runner-up: Wade Cerny
Little Miss: Raeleigh Boone
First runner-up: Kinley Kunz
Second runner-up: Kelbie Baca
Princess
Princess: Annie Johnson
First runner-up: Lauren Yeamans
Second runner-up: Brooklyn Leopold
