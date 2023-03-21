The Wharton County Youth Fair pageants were held Saturday, March 18, in Crescent Hall at the fairgrounds.

The following are the results:

 

Queen

Queen: Kenzi Gibson

First runner-up: Kayla Strack

Second runner-up: Jolie Konarik

 

Junior Miss

Junior Miss: Kolbie Klatt

First runner-up: Anyssa Perez

Second runner-up: Mia Fitzgerald

 

Littles

Little Mr.: Judd Wilcox

First runner-up: Tate Bacak

Second runner-up: Wade Cerny

Little Miss: Raeleigh Boone

First runner-up: Kinley Kunz

Second runner-up: Kelbie Baca

 

Princess

Princess: Annie Johnson

First runner-up: Lauren Yeamans

Second runner-up: Brooklyn Leopold

