Brahma football tickets going on sale

The East Bernard ISD 2022 reserved football tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 1, at the EBISD Administration Building, 723 College Street.
Fans will have the opportunity to buy the same reserved seats they had previously and they will be given until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to exercise that option. The cost of season tickets is $30 for five home games.
Fans are reminded they need to call the administration office at 335-7519 ext. 112 or ext. 142 by Tuesday, Aug. 16, to reserve their seats. After that date, any unclaimed seats will be sold on a first come, first sell basis.
The first home football game is on Friday, Aug. 26, against Edna.
Brahma Gold Cards
The East Bernard ISD is issuing complimentary general admission passes to senior citizens age 65 and over living in the East Bernard school district and to all former employees who have officially retired from East Bernard ISD.
The Brahma Gold Cards are good for all school athletic activities played in East Bernard and may be picked up at the EBISD Administration Building weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., starting Aug. 1. The gold cards issued in 2021-2022 and previous years can be used for 2022-2023 and following years to come.
Individuals who obtained their cards last year and previous years do not need to re-apply for a new card. They are good forever. Order in advance by calling 979-335-7519 ext. 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.