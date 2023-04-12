The East Bernard Brahmas had three powerlifters representing the school at the state meet at the Taylor Country Expo Center in Abilene in late March.
East Bernard senior Kaleb Rivera had the Brahmas highest finish, coming in fourth place in the 148-pound weight class.
Rivera lifted a combined 1,295 pounds in the deadlift, bench press and squat. Rivera's deadlift of 495 was the third-best in the state. His squat of 500 was a personal best by 10 pounds.
Brahma junior DJ Losack came in seventh in the 198-pound weight class. Loscak bested his squat record by 20 pounds. East Bernard senior Lance Heimann was 13th in the 242-pound weight class. At state, he broke his personal best deadlift by 15 pounds.
The three lifters matched the same total the Brahmas had a state last year.
East Bernard had eight lifters at the regional meet this season, with Rivera winning the regional championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.