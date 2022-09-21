The East Bernard Brahmarettes added another notch to their district winning streak, beating the Brazos Cougarettes in three sets at home Tuesday night.
Brazos was competitive, but the Brahmarettes held the edge 25-18, 25-22, 25-17. With the sweep, East Bernard has won 24 straight sets in district, their last lost set coming to Brazos in October, last year.
“We had a tough, but great pre-season this year (and) the girls have responded very well,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “We have started district strong and I am extremely pleased with the strides we are making both individually and as a team.”
The toughest game East Bernard had against Brazos was in the second set on Tuesday night. After dropping the first set to the Brahmarettes, they had control early pulling ahead 6-4.
East Bernard had a couple of short runs fueled by two aces from sophomore Jade Romero helping them grab the lead 8-6. Brahmarette junior Bella Dujka added in two more aces, allowing East Bernard to increase its lead to 13-7.
Brazos started inching back into the game, pulling within 20-18. East Bernard got two kills from senior Lexie Warncke and another from Sarah Devine for a small 3-1 run, but it gave them a 23-19 lead. Brazos again mounted a small comeback but East Bernard Kellen Dorotik finished off the set with a kill.
East Bernard got nine kills from Warncke in the second set and another four from Dorotik.
“We still have a round a half left of district play and we continually talk about staying focused on our goals and enjoying the ride,” Lolley said.
East Bernard will see Hitchock on the road Friday night.
