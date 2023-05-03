Is there a ‘best’ English translation of the Bible?

As a retired pastor, I am often asked to recommend the “best” English translation of the Bible for a confirmation or graduation gift.
Considering that more than a hundred complete English translations of the Holy Bible have been written, my response is that this is a very complicated question to answer, and is one you would ask your pastor.
Martin Luther, the famous leader of the Reformation, believed fervently that the Bible should be available in the language of the people, no matter how remote or unusual that language might be. I am sure Luther in those days did not know there are about 7,097 languages in the world.
He had no idea of the task translators would be faced with. But he started where he was planted and translated holy scripture into his own language, German. The average person then or now could not/cannot read Hebrew and Greek, the original languages.
In the 21st century, the complete Bible has now been translated into approximately 700 of those 7,097 languages, and the New Testament by itself has been translated into more than 1,500 world languages. The urgency is that faith comes through hearing/reading the word, and salvation is by grace through faith.
Even before Luther, there were other Christian leaders who believed strongly in the need for scripture translated into all languages, so I don’t want to give Luther all the credit for that concept. But Luther was instrumental in getting the Bible translated into the Wendish language, the language of my forebears, who were German Wends.
Of the 100-plus English translations (not that I’m familiar with all of them), I tend to favor the ESV (English Standard Version), KJV (King James Version), NIV (New International Version), NKJV (New King James Version), NASB (New American Standard Bible), and the NRSV (New Revised Standard Version). But I let the scholars of my denomination determine which is “best.”
No doubt my affiliation with a particular denomination has a lot to do with my preferences.
It’s interesting to see the changes in the Bible of choice for the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod over the years.
When I was a teenager, the scripture quotations in our LCMS Catechism were taken from the KJV Bible. It seems after that, the preference for a while was the RSV. When I began my career as LCMS pastor, we used the NIV Bible, and when I ended my career in 2017, we were using the ESV translation. I would use the translation my Synod preferred.
With all of this in mind, you can see why my response to the question, “which translation is ‘best,’” really has to be answered by the denomination you belong to for they might have Hebrew-Greek scholars who decide. Although any of these 100-plus English translations would be easier to read than the Hebrew-Greek version (not better but easier). Each person would have to ask his or her denomination which version they should read.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
