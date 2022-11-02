Brahmas must win, get help to make playoffs

Following a tough loss to Van Vleck, the East Bernard Brahmas (2-7, 2-3) playoff chances are slim, but they still have a chance against the Rice Consolidated Raiders (3-6, 1-4) on the road Friday.
The path to the playoffs starts with a win over Rice Consolidated and they’ll need help from their rivals. East Bernard needs Brazos to beat Boling to lock up the fourth seed in District 14.
East Bernard’s defense will get a tough task in the Rice Consolidated offense. The Raiders are scoring 26.7 points a game while the Brahmas have allowed 29.4 points.
East Bernard will see the read option this week. Raider senior quarterback Rafael Herrera has more than 1,100 yards through the air and he can pick up yards when the defense crashes too hard on runners with 215 yards on the ground. The Raiders’ leading rusher is sophomore Dyren Johnson who needs 132 yards to become a 1,000-yard runner in his second varsity season.
When Herrera drops back to pass, he looks for a pair of sophomore receivers in Josiah Cobia and D’Neriyan Fuller, both with at least 20 catches.
Brahma seniors Reid Morton and Joseph Cooper have more than 80 tackles this season.
Normally a run-first team, East Bernard has been doing more passing this season. Behind junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus the Brahmas have nearly 900 yards passing to just over 1,200 yards rushing.
Brahma sophomore Alex Henriquez has been a threat running and catching the football picking up 672 yards of total offense.
East Bernard is averaging 18 points per game while the Raiders have allowed 34.6 points.
Last week
The East Bernard Brahmas lost at home to the Van Vleck Leopards 15-14.
The Leopards got on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter. They scored a touchdown early in the second quarter but missed the extra point for a 9-0 lead. The Brahmas responded a few minutes later when Weston Swoboda rushed from five yards out for the score. The Brahmas has a pick-six on the next possession and went up 14-9. Van Vleck, however, came back in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to end the scoring.
