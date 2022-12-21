Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas met Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in Holy Cross Meeting Room.
All enjoyed a pot-luck meal and the refreshment committee provided desserts. Regent Karen Rejsek conducted a short business meeting.
The Rev. Charles Otsiwah, pastor, was remembered with a monetary Christmas gift for his service to the Catholic Daughters and Holy Cross Church.
District Deputy No. 10, Nancy Zurek of Rosenberg, presented greetings and participated in the fun.
Elizabeth Contreras, Wanda Montalvo, and Irene Vasquez became the newest members of Court No. 1108. They recited the membership pledge and received their pins.
Chairman Henriette Jalowy encouraged members to pick up their raffle tickets in church. The drawing for 82 raffle prizes will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper and silent auction at the American Legion Hall.
In the Giving Tree report, Rejsek said that all 175 paper ornaments were taken from the Christmas tree in Holy Cross Church. Gifts were to be distributed Dec. 20. Senior citizens and nursing home residents were remembered, also.
Seven members wrapped Christmas presents Nov. 29 at Richmond State Supported Living Center in Richmond.
CDA scholarship applications on the state level are due Jan. 31. Eligible seniors can seek information at www.texascda.org.
Patricia Michulka presented the devotional about Advent.
The state convention of Catholic Daughters will be April 26-30 at Moody Gardens in Galveston. Delegates from Court No. 1108 will be elected at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Volunteers packed 35 boxes of goodies that were sent to a military unit in Slovakia to spread Christmas cheer. Holt Mica, grandson of Helen Mica, has served over two years in the Army and is part of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles.
Additional reports were on the blood drive Dec. 4, funeral meals, cancer outreach and baby and bridal.
Members named those in need of prayer before the meeting was adjourned.
The group enjoyed a Chinese gift exchange. Many door prizes were given out.
