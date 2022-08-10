East Bernard grad participates in summer intern program

During her summer break from Texas A&M University, East Bernard High School graduate Chloe Howard made a difference in the community by working at HomeAid Houston, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to build new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community research.
Howard, an incoming senior studying biomedical sciences, is among a group of college students chosen to participate in the 2022 ExxonMobil Foundation Community Summer Jobs Program, which provides exemplary students with eight-week internships at deserving local nonprofit agencies, offering much needed support while also gaining valuable work experience. The paid internships, made possible by the ExxonMobil Foundation, create an opportunity for students to make a significant impact while learning about the valuable role nonprofits play in our community.
“Chloe has been a true pleasure to work with. She takes initiative and always goes the extra mile with any project she tackles. Her warm energy and positive go-getter attitude have made this experience one to remember! We know Chloe will be a huge asset wherever she goes,” Howard’s supervisor at HomeAid Houston reported.
ExxonMobil Foundation’s Community Summer Jobs Program provides participating students with opportunities to gain valuable work experience serving nonprofit organizations while also helping meet the needs of the Greater Houston community. The interns will complete a group service project benefiting one of the nonprofit agencies, and collectively participate in professional development sessions.
“Through this unique program, the ExxonMobil Foundation provides support to Houston-area nonprofits while engaging young adults with meaningful work opportunities,” said Kevin Murphy, president of the ExxonMobil Foundation. “Students serve as an invaluable resource for nonprofits, and the experience often instills participants’ desires to support local nonprofits throughout their lifetimes, whether through professional or personal commitments.”
