Tabled discussion leads to impulse purchase

I’m not one to make large impulse purchases.
Yes, I’ll randomly buy another pair of sandals because I don’t have a pair in that exact shade or new earrings to match a shirt I haven’t worn in two years. Because of course I didn’t have jewelry to match. Small purchases I don’t consider extravagant or feel the need to consult the hubs before I spend the money. If you know me, I picked up on those items on the clearance rack and they were a steal.
Recently in Fredericksburg for a wedding, we spent the afternoon wandering and shopping. My husband was on a mission to find a certain item and spied a store he thought might have this item.
They had a porch and yard full of miscellaneous antique things so we wandered around outside for a while. Not seeing what he wanted he suggested we go inside. At least he can’t blame me.
Just as we walked in the front door, there was a beautiful dining room table. I took one look at that table, looked at him and said, “This is the table I have always wanted.”
Expecting him to ignore me and keep walking, I was prepared to plead my case. However, he stopped, checked out the table, commented on the “special weekend pricing” sign prominently displayed on the center of the table and asked me why I liked it so much.
“Look how beautiful it is, the wood grain, the imperfections; I just love it,” I explained.
We chatted with the sales lady about the size of the table, pricing and shipping. The size was perfect, as I would be able to seat my eight adult children and the two of us with room to spare. However, I wasn’t 100% sure it would fit in my dining area. We wrote down the measurements, took a few photos and told the lady we would be in touch.
On the walk back to the hotel, we briefly discussed the table but decided it didn’t matter until we got home, took some measurements and made sure it would fit. I 100% expected him to talk me out of the purchase before we made it back to East Bernard. He did not. In fact, when we got home he broke out the tape measure and assured me the table would fit.
I felt pretty strongly about this table. It was solidly made, beautiful and would be the last table I would ever need to purchase.
“It doesn’t even come with chairs,” he reminded me.
“Oh, that’s not a problem,” I said. “I won’t have any trouble finding chairs I like.”
Finding chairs to match the table of my dreams? That’s a column for another day.
