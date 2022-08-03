Lions Club selling dinner tickets

Pictured from the left are Bill Gerke, Sue Gerke, Steve Hlavinka, James Jalowy, and Joe C. Hlavinka, Jr. The Lions Club members are ready to sell tickets to the drive-thru dinner on Friday, Sept. 16. All Lions have tickets to sell for the chicken fried steak meals. Tickets are also available at Savon Drugs, Vacek’s Hardware, Hlavinka Equipment and Jalowy Dental office.