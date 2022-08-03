Lions Club selling dinner tickets

The East Bernard Lions Club will be out selling tickets at $120 a plate for its annual Chicken Fried Steak Drive Thru Meal at the EBISD Cafeteria on Friday, Sept. 16, from 4:30-7 p.m. before the Brahma and Shiner Comanche varsity football matchup.
The meal also includes buttered potatoes, green beans, and sliced bread. The club currently has over 30 active members and its main ally is the local BSA Troop 785.
Other endeavors include the eyeglass collection boxes all over town, including support for students in the district who need eyewear. The Canine Companions Project provides seeing eye dogs for visually impaired folks. It also support glaucoma checkups throughout the district.
The club has collected old medicine bottles and caps for usage in other countries and capacities including being a sponsor for the memorial benches and park at Santa Fe High School for those who lost their lives in the mass shooting.
The Lions Crippled Children’s Camp in Kerrville provides activities for children with various disabilities and has activities including swimming, horseback riding, and regular sports at a special level for most weeks in the summer. For more information, call Stephen Hlavinka at 979-335-7986.
