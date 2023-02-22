Catholic Daughters have successful fundraiser

Preliminary reports on the successful fundraiser for Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas were given at the Feb. 13 meeting.
Regent Karen Rejsek presided and Helen Mica reported on the soup and sandwich supper on Jan. 25. Cynthia Dusek reported on the silent auction, and Henriette Jalowy reported on the raffle. Mica thanked Maxim Egg Farm for the donation of eggs.
Patricia Michulka presented the devotional in which she stated, “Each of us is a piece of scrap in his divinitiy.”
Entries were judged in the education contest and Janice Polak, chairman, sent the first-place entries to the state for further judging.
Members will sell desserts in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus fish fries Feb. 24 to March 31 at Riverside Hall from 5-7:30 p.m. Fish plates and desserts will be available for sale drive-through only. Judy Schneider is the contact person to work and/or make desserts.
Sharon Sebesta announced that the Senior Mass and reception will be Wednesday, May 3.
The State CDA convention will be at Moody Gardens in Galveston April 26-30. Seven delegates will represent Court No. 1108.
Additional reports were these: Blood drive – April 23, Recycled Items, Cheers,
Funeral Meals, and Memorial Mass Cards.
Members named those in need of prayer and then they closed the meeting with a prayer.
