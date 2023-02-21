Rush of late filings set races for May 6 elections

A rush of late filers just before the Friday deadline resulted in a large list of candidates running for three seats on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees in the May 6 election.
There will only be one contested race for the three openings on the Wharton City Council.
On the WISD Board of Trustees, positions 5-7 are open. Incumbents Sherrell Speer (vice president, Position 5), Frederick Johnson (secretary, Position 6), and Curtis W. Evans (president, Position 7) are all seeking re-election.
Speer is being challenged by Steven Roberts and Ressa Zambrano.
Johnson is being challenged by Daisy Ward and Lula Kearney.
Evans is being challenged by Teri Mathis.
On the Wharton City Council, incumbents Terry Freese (District 3), and Russell Machann (Place 5 at-large) are running unopposed and Clifford Jackson (District 1) is challenged by Burnell Neal.
Key election dates
Tuesday, Feb. 21, was the last day someone could file as a write-in candidate.
Thursday, April 6, is the last day to register to vote.
Monday, April 24, is the first day of early voting in person.
Tuesday, May 2, is the last day of early voting.
Saturday, May 6, is Election Day with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
