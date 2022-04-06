East Bernard tennis will be heavily represented at the regional meet with eight teams qualifying at the District 24-3A in Wharton last Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Brahmas won the boys district championship in both boys doubles and boys singles. East Bernard also took home the mixed doubles district championship.
The Brahmarettes girls’ singles and doubles team placed second, qualifying for regionals.
Only three boys competed in boys’ singles action, the finals were between East Bernard’s Cody Kramr and Evan Wilson. Kramr defeated Wilson 6-4, 6-0 to win the district championship.
Both boys doubles teams earned byes. In the second round of district play, both teams from East Bernard won, defeating a team from Boling and Brazos. In the finals, a team of Mason Crist and Caleb Magness played a team of Joshua Guthman and Ryder Kovar. Magness and Crist won 6-3, 6-0, earning the district championship.
Mixed doubles might have had the most competitive action at the district tournament. Boling, Brazos and East Bernard fielded two teams each. In the second round, the teams of Maddox Crist and Abby Hudgins and Jonah Kubena and Kenadi Domel and the team from Brazos and Boling.
For the championship, Crist and Hudgins beat Kebena and Domel in a competitive back and forth winning 7-6 (7-3), 0-6, 6-4. For the final spot at regionals, Kebena and Domel defeated the Boling team of Sullivan Carroll and Azzy Chilek 6-3, 6-3, to advance.
Only three girls competed in singles action. Brahmarette Avery Stolle defeated Brazos’ Sierra Kovar 6-1, 6-0 to move to the finals. However, in the finals, Stolle lost to Brazos’ Meagan Demny 6-0, 6-4, but she will still advance to regionals.
The Bramarettes doubles team also run into tough Brazos tennis. The East Bernard teams of Charlsie Atteberry and Emma Massey and Laney Anderson and Isabella Dujka lost their opening round matches to Brazos. In the championship round the Brazos team of Micah Alvardo and Caitlin Snedaker won.
To earn a chance to play for the final regional spot, Atteberry and Massey defeated Andersen and Dujka 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. For second place, Atteberry and Massey beat the Brazos team of Hallie Pailes and Laura Durrett 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 earning a trip to regionals.
East Bernard will compete at the Region III tournament at A&M Consolidated High School on Monday and Tuesday.
