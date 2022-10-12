Perfect porch weather is upon us

We’ve been doing a lot of back porch living lately.
I know the calendar proclaimed fall began almost a month ago, but the last few weeks the weather has finally been pleasant, not just tolerable. Or depending on your level of tolerance, maybe it’s not miserable. Either way, it been perfect porch-sitting weather.
There are about two weeks out of the year we can say that. And not necessarily 14 consecutive days. We might have a day in January, a week in March and few days in October. It is Texas after all.
You can generally bank on not having pleasant weather in July or August. Or even tolerable. Unless we get a summer thunderstorm. Then it might be pleasant for 10 minutes after the storm passes before the humidity settles back in. But then those much-needed rain showers bring the dreaded mosquitos. Making back porch sitting conditions even less desirable.
I love spending crisp mornings on the porch with a cup of coffee and cooler evenings with dinner on the porch. Of course, the temperature in between morning coffee and evening dinner has still been plenty warm, it’s just reassuring to know cooler temps are here to stay. At least through October if we’re lucky.
I’m a summer time, Texas girl through and through. I prefer warm, even hot, over freezing temps. I’ll sit on the porch in August and enjoy the solitude. I will have the ceiling fans on high, and I’ll most likely be sweating. But I still like the view from my back porch.
Of course it is much more pleasant as the weather cools off, but I still drag my husband out to eat on the porch if the temperature is in the low 90s.
I will admit I’m ready for a wardrobe change. It will be nice to wear leggings, boots and long sleeve shirts again. But I’m not packing up my summer clothes anytime soon. It’s Texas and the weather is unpredictable. We spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve on the porch last year. Granted we had COVID and we were trying to have our space, but we didn’t need jackets and the ceiling fans were in motion. Plenty warm in December.
The 10-day forecast is looking promising. I might have to don a sweatshirt to have my morning coffee on the porch. Get out and enjoy this porch weather!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.