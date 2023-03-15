Pavlock wins FWSSR calf scramble scholarship

A $4,000 scholarship was recently awarded to Adyson Pavlock of East Bernard FFA by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. She is the daughter of Stacey and Keith Dylla.
Pavlock participated in the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program making her eligible for the scholarship program. Sixty-six youths shared in $425,000 in Calf Scramble scholarship dollars.
Pavlock’s scholarship was the result of the hard work and dedication necessary for participants to complete the Calf Scramble program. The moment they caught a calf during a 2022 stock show rodeo performance their Calf Scramble journey began. The youths utilized stock show funds toward the purchase of a calf that they cared for in 2022. Her Santa Gertrudis heifer project was sponsored by The Law Office of Jim Renforth of Fort Worth. Caring for their heifer, submitting monthly reports, exhibiting at the 2023 Fort Worth Livestock Show and submitting a final essay were required for scholarship consideration. Meeting in February, the committee awarded Pavlock her scholarship.
Sponsors for Pavlock’s scholarship include: In Memory of Rick Steed; Ion Associates; Siena Medina; Prim Construction, LLC; Jake Richter – Cowtown Financial Planning; Bill and Pat Russell; Southwest Sand Distributors, LLC and Vic and Carla Thompson Memorial Scholarship Trust.
