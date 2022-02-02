I think most of us are familiar with the infamous Punxsutawney Phil. He’s a Pennsylvania groundhog who peeks out of his hole every Feb. 2 and predicts the weather based on whether or not he sees his shadow.
Legend has it, if he sees his shadow we’ll have six more weeks of winter; if he doesn’t see his shadow we can look forward to an early spring.
In case you haven’t heard, Phil saw his shadow. We’ve already had like four weeks of winter. Can’t we just be done and go back to summer? A preschool class posted Phil artwork earlier this week urging him to take it easy on us. Seems like many of us are done with old man winter.
I would like to put a lot of faith into this groundhog and his weather predictions, after all he’s been at for more than 120 years. Unfortunately his accuracy leaves a lot to be desired. Depending on which source you want to quote, he’s accurate somewhere between 36 and 47 percent of the time. I could flip a coin and achieve about the same results.
Not to pick on Phil. Let’s be honest, most of the college-educated meteorologists we watch on TV day in and day out don’t have much better success rates.
Phil got it right in 2021. I’m guessing Snovid was more than even he anticipated. The freeze of 2021 is still fresh on a lot of our minds. Personally, we are still working on repairs/remodel from last February, but that’s a story for another day. We are a spoiled people. We can manage for an hour or two without power or running water, but after that we cannot be held responsible for our actions.
A four-legged creature you may not know about is Bee Cave Bob the armadillo. He also predicts the onset of any early spring or more winter weather, right here in Texas. Unfortunately his results were not available before press time. I still like the idea of watching an armadillo rather than rodent.
This is Texas after all, anyone up for a groundhog hunt?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.