Eye see what you did there with my cheaters

Keeping up with my cheaters today is just as much of a dilemma as it was 12 years ago. But funny twist to this column, two weeks after it ran, we discovered it was a trick our two oldest daughters had played on us. They thought they were so clever hiding all of our cheaters and leaving their father and I with no eyes.
About a year ago I wrote a column lamenting the need for corrective lenses when reading. My “cheaters” I call them. At the time they were just an annoyance, an inconvenience. Now it seems one short year later, they have become a lifeline. How does this happen?
In the last few months I have invested in numerous pairs. One for my purse, one for the kitchen, the bedroom, my home office, my away office. They are all different and quite cute. My girls like to put them on and pretend. They claim the glasses make them feel smarter.
This week as I sat down to write my column, I couldn’t find the pair I keep in my office on my desk. Nothing too unusual. I have been known to walk out of one room with a pair on my head and by the end of the day all four pairs are on the kitchen counter.
No worries, I thought, I’ll just grab the pair in the kitchen. They weren’t where I had left them that morning after reading the paper. It was getting late and I needed to get my column written so I could get to bed. I didn’t wasn’t to spend time looking for those two pairs, so I headed to my bedroom to grab the pair in my nigh stand. No cheaters there either.
Something strange is going on. About that time my husband walks in and wants to know if I’ve seen his glasses, cheaters as well. That’s really nothing out of the ordinary. Seems like I look for his glasses as often as I look for my own.
But after glancing around, I don’t see his either. This is really weird. I’ve been gone all day so I ask my youngest daughter, who was home most of the day, if she’s seen any of our reading glasses.
“Mom, why would I want your glasses?” she asked.
She is quite a convincing story teller so I’m really not sure whether or not I should believer her. She assures me she hasn’t been playing with them. Apparently, she has outgrown that and heads out to the door the neighbor’s house.
Which still leaves me without my reading glasses. I’ve done the best I can under the circumstances. But if there are any typos that spell check didn’t catch, I apologize. Without my reading glasses, it’s kind of like typing in the dark. Hopefully my editor will catch any mistakes this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.