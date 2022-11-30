Brahmarettes grab top all-district honors

East Bernard senior Kellen Dorotik was named district co-MVP this season.

The East Bernard Brahmarettes breezed through district play, finishing as undefeated champions.

With the 14 wins in district, they bumped up their district win streak to 82 games in a row, dating back to late 2016.

Following the season, the district coaches awarded the Brahmarettes with four the district’s highest honors.

East Bernard senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik, junior setters Abby Hudgins and Charlsie Atteberry and sophomore Jade Romero earned district superlatives.

Doroik was a feared hitter and overall player, ending her volleyball career with a Co-MVP, sharing the award with Brazos senior Haiven Alvarado-Harris.

“(District coaches) saw her as a game changer,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “(Dorotik’s) a power hitter but she sees the court so well and has an arsenal of shots. They also saw the way she could lead her team in all aspects of a game physically and emotionally.”

Dorotik finished the year with more than 550 kills (553) leading the team all while not playing full games in district play.

Hudgins was the Co-Setter of the Year, splitting the award with fellow junior, Boling’s Emma Jones. Atteberry was the Defensive MVP and Romero was the Newcomer of the Year. With all three returning the next season, the Brahmarettes will have a lot to build around.

“I am super excited to have them back again next year and to be able to fill in the pieces around them,” Lolley said. “I was extremely happy with how well our defense and serve receive passing did this year so to be able to make tiny adjustments on that end next year is exciting. To have Abby back as a four-year starting setter is going to be imperative to how well our offense will be.”

Hudgins ended her junior year with an eye-popping 1,171 assists to lead East Bernard. Atteberry had a team-high 428 digs and Romero chipped in another 204 digs.

East Bernard also grabbed three first-team honors, filled by their senior front, outside hitter Lexie Warncke and their middle blockers Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold.

“I got a lot of leadership from these three, (along with Dorotik),  we had a great senior group,” Lolley said. “The three that made (the) first team worked extremely hard this year and got a lot of extra reps in after practice so that they could reach their full potential. I think they all gained a great deal of confidence throughout this season and that was a big difference-maker for us down the stretch.”

Warncke had 400 kills, Leopold had 258 kills, and Devine had team-high 79 blocks.

The Brahmarettes also earned two second-team honors given to juniors Jenna Krpec and Laney Andersen. Krepec had 96 kills and Andersen had 219 digs. 

Rounding out the distirct awards were juniors Bella Dujka and Emma Massey and sophomore Jodi Borowiak, who earned honorable mentions.

District 24AAA All-District Awards

Co-MVP: Haiven Alvarado-Harris- SR Brazos and Kellen Dorotik- SR East Bernard

Co-Setter MVP: Abby Hudgins-JR East Bernard and Emma Jones- JR Boling

Co-Offensive MVP: Jesse Garner- SR Danbury and Madison Malone- SR Boling

Defensive MVP: Charlsie Atteberry-JR East Bernard

Newcomer of the Year: Jade Romero- SO East Bernard

First team

Lexie Warncke-SR East Bernard

Bailey Leopold-SR East Bernard

Sarah Devine-SR East Bernard

Haley Herbert-JR Hempstead

Sadie Meeks-SR Danbury

Jemma Zahradnik-SR Brazos

Raelynn Krueger-SR Brazos

Reagan Cullen-JR Brazos

Maddy Jay Simpson-JR Boling

Savannah Savage-JR Boling

Olivia Rodriguez-JR Hitchcock

Second team

Jenna Krpec-JR East Bernard

Laney Andersen-JR East Bernard

Mariana Venegas-SR Hempstead

Akyrah King-JR Hempstead

Abigail Armacost-SR Hitchcock

Payton Calk-SR Boling

Ellie Voulgaris-JR Boling

Ashlynn Winzenried-JR Van Vleck

Zariah Zeno-SR Harmony

Sophia Vykukal-SO Brazos

Aubani Cormier-SR Brazos

Francessa Vrazel-JR Danbury

Brynlee Auer-JR Danbury

