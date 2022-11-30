Brahmarettes grab top all-district honors

The East Bernard Brahmarettes breezed through district play, finishing as undefeated champions.
With the 14 wins in district, they bumped up their district win streak to 82 games in a row, dating back to late 2016.
Following the season, the district coaches awarded the Brahmarettes with four the district’s highest honors.
East Bernard senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik, junior setters Abby Hudgins and Charlsie Atteberry and sophomore Jade Romero earned district superlatives.
Doroik was a feared hitter and overall player, ending her volleyball career with a Co-MVP, sharing the award with Brazos senior Haiven Alvarado-Harris.
“(District coaches) saw her as a game changer,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “(Dorotik’s) a power hitter but she sees the court so well and has an arsenal of shots. They also saw the way she could lead her team in all aspects of a game physically and emotionally.”
Dorotik finished the year with more than 550 kills (553) leading the team all while not playing full games in district play.
Hudgins was the Co-Setter of the Year, splitting the award with fellow junior, Boling’s Emma Jones. Atteberry was the Defensive MVP and Romero was the Newcomer of the Year. With all three returning the next season, the Brahmarettes will have a lot to build around.
“I am super excited to have them back again next year and to be able to fill in the pieces around them,” Lolley said. “I was extremely happy with how well our defense and serve receive passing did this year so to be able to make tiny adjustments on that end next year is exciting. To have Abby back as a four-year starting setter is going to be imperative to how well our offense will be.”
Hudgins ended her junior year with an eye-popping 1,171 assists to lead East Bernard. Atteberry had a team-high 428 digs and Romero chipped in another 204 digs.
East Bernard also grabbed three first-team honors, filled by their senior front, outside hitter Lexie Warncke and their middle blockers Sarah Devine and Bailey Leopold.
“I got a lot of leadership from these three, (along with Dorotik), we had a great senior group,” Lolley said. “The three that made (the) first team worked extremely hard this year and got a lot of extra reps in after practice so that they could reach their full potential. I think they all gained a great deal of confidence throughout this season and that was a big difference-maker for us down the stretch.”
Warncke had 400 kills, Leopold had 258 kills, and Devine had team-high 79 blocks.
The Brahmarettes also earned two second-team honors given to juniors Jenna Krpec and Laney Andersen. Krepec had 96 kills and Andersen had 219 digs.
Rounding out the distirct awards were juniors Bella Dujka and Emma Massey and sophomore Jodi Borowiak, who earned honorable mentions.
District 24AAA All-District Awards
Co-MVP: Haiven Alvarado-Harris- SR Brazos and Kellen Dorotik- SR East Bernard
Co-Setter MVP: Abby Hudgins-JR East Bernard and Emma Jones- JR Boling
Co-Offensive MVP: Jesse Garner- SR Danbury and Madison Malone- SR Boling
Defensive MVP: Charlsie Atteberry-JR East Bernard
Newcomer of the Year: Jade Romero- SO East Bernard
First team
Lexie Warncke-SR East Bernard
Bailey Leopold-SR East Bernard
Sarah Devine-SR East Bernard
Haley Herbert-JR Hempstead
Sadie Meeks-SR Danbury
Jemma Zahradnik-SR Brazos
Raelynn Krueger-SR Brazos
Reagan Cullen-JR Brazos
Maddy Jay Simpson-JR Boling
Savannah Savage-JR Boling
Olivia Rodriguez-JR Hitchcock
Second team
Jenna Krpec-JR East Bernard
Laney Andersen-JR East Bernard
Mariana Venegas-SR Hempstead
Akyrah King-JR Hempstead
Abigail Armacost-SR Hitchcock
Payton Calk-SR Boling
Ellie Voulgaris-JR Boling
Ashlynn Winzenried-JR Van Vleck
Zariah Zeno-SR Harmony
Sophia Vykukal-SO Brazos
Aubani Cormier-SR Brazos
Francessa Vrazel-JR Danbury
Brynlee Auer-JR Danbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.