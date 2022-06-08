Retired teachers select new officers

Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County – met Wednesday morning, June 1, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.
President Stan Labay of El Campo presided and led the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
In his president’s report, Labay stated that he and Donald Lorfing attended the spring meeting in Cuero on May 11. Members can seek benefits through the AMBA program. The Wharton County unit will continue to honor each brand new teacher to the profession, employed in Wharton County schools, with a stipend.
At the onset of the memorial service, Helen Johnson of El Campo read a verse. In memory of the members who have died in the past year, friends/family placed butterflies in a makeshift garden and spoke of them. Those remembered were Mary Richter Adams, Dottie Collins, Bernice Keinhart, D.D. Hill, Gloria Appling, Sharon Baker, and Carolyn Mills.
Secretary Cynthia Mullino and treasurer Donald Lorfing gave their reports.
In his legislative report, Jim Murrile noted that the TRTA Pension Committee will meet June 6. In the healthy living report, Carol Labay shared handouts about strenght conditioning exercises and patience. Joy Roppolo reported that members recorded 3,000 hours of volunteer service since the last report. Carol Labay reported that 232 members have paid dues. She named new members Leon Macha, Veronica Richards, Mike Henderson, Susan Koenig, Morrow Lou Sims (returning), Anna Garza and Janie Drodz. Donald Lorfing reported on the state TRTA convention that he and Janie Lorfing attended in April.
Members approved the slate of officers for 2022-2023: President Renee Cavazos, First Vice-President Carol Labay, Second Vice-President Allen Collins, Secretary Cynthia Mullino, and Treasurer Donald Lorfing.
Committee chairmen for the next fiscal year will be healthy living, Dixie Waldrop; volunteer services, Joy Roppolo; membership, Carol Labay; protective services, JoAnn Cowan; retirement education, Marilyn Clark; and member benefits, Linda Michulka.
Rose Peikert and Kay Sikes presented long-stemmed red roses to members present who are 80-plus years of age.
The next meeting will be Sept. 7, at the Wharaton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
After drawings for door prizes, Tish McAlister gave the blessing and all enjoyed the catered lunch. Members bought items at the silent auction.
