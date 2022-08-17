Each year the Sons of the American Revolution sponsors contests for students grades 3-12, along with Eagle Scouts, members of a Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, 4-H members, teachers and more.
The awards and contests are intended to encourage civic responsibility, duty, and a deeper understanding of the complicated issues surrounding the American Revolutionary period among students across elementary, middle and high school grade levels.
The youth programs are sponsored annually by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR), but competition typically begins at the chapter level, continues through the State SAR Society level and culminates at the annual SAR Congress.
Besides the local, state and national recognition, winners at the three competition levels can also receive various scholarships.
To learn more or to apply, visit https://cradletxsar.org/contests/ or contact Cradle of Texas Chapter representative Rodney Weems at rodneyweems@yahoo.com or 979-548-8833.
