Everything was working for the East Bernard Brahmarettes in their 67-33 win over the Hempstead Lady Bobcats on the road this past Friday.
While a 30-plus point victory, it could have been even worse for Hempstead, with East Bernard’s defense only pressing for certain stretches in the game.
The East Bernard defense’s pressure forced turnovers and steals and easy fast-break layups. The offense used quick passes to beat the Hempstead defense and get to the rim and if they didn’t knock down the shots, they went to the line for free throws.
“We as a team are playing more consistently and they are trusting each other and themselves much more,” Brahmarette coach Tiffany Lemos said. “Every week they develop more as a player and as a teammate.”
The Brahmarettes offense went on a pair of runs to put them in control, one to start the game and another to open the third quarter.
East Bernard’s defense started the game strong, holding Hempstead to zero field goals in the first six minutes of the game. The Brahmarettes used their press and their arms to poke the ball away from Hempstead, grabbing nine steals before the Lady Bobcats scored a point.
With the defense rolling, the offense got a couple of layups from sophomore Malaya Thomas and a couple of long jumpers from senior Sarah Devine as pulled out in front of Hempstead 13-2, finishing the quarter with an 18-4 lead.
Hempstead’s offense was hard to come by against East Bernard, but at the start of the third, they connected on a three to make it a 16-point game.
East Bernard again kicked it into high gear, bringing the pressure on defense, ripping off a 14-3 run to put them in full control. One of the highlights in the run was a nice two-man game between Devine and sophomore Ashlynn Lemos. Devine picked off a pass at mid-court, tossed it ahead to Lemos, While running behind her, Lemos again made a pass back to the trailing Devine to finish off the play with a layup.
“With three games left, we have to stay focused and prepare for each game. There is a lot of talent in our district. No win is ever guaranteed,” Lemos said.
With the win, the Brahmarettes are locked with Boling at 6-2 in district, tying them for the second seed. However, Boling does have the tiebreaker. Both teams play in Boling on Friday. If East Bernard can grab the win, they’ll force a play-in game at the end of district if both teams remain tied.
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas took care of business against the Hempstead Bobcats in their 56-37 win on the road Friday night.
With East Bernard’s win, they move to 3-2 in district play, one win behind Boling for the fourth playoff spot with seven games left to play.
