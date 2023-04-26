East Bernard came one win away from a clean sweep at the area track meet at Coldspring-Oakhurst High School last Thursday.
Against the top teams from Districts 23 and 24, the Brahmarettes destroyed their competition with 118 points, they were the only school with more than 100 points. Hitchcock was 39 points behind them and Boling was eighth out of 15 schools with 42 points.
While Brahmarette sophomore Malaya Thomas was East Bernard’s only area champion, taking first in the 200-meter dash, they scored points with several girls taking home second and third-place finishes.
Boling Lady Bulldog senior Madison Malone had the most area championships, coming in first in the discus and shot put.
The East Bernard Brahmas had three area champions, but they needed to score higher in just one more event to overtake Hitchcock, winners of the boys’ meet with 116 points. The Boling Bulldogs showed well, placing fifth with 70 points.
Brahma junior Christopher Kopecky was first in the 800-meter run, sophomore Malik Thomas took the area championship in the 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x400-meter relay team placed first, beating second-place Hitchcock by three seconds.
Bulldog senior Tyler Eastep placed first in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Region III meet will take place in Waco at Midway High School this Friday and Saturday.
Boys and girls results
Girls 3200-meter run
Area champion: Van Vleck: 12:36.47
2) East Bernard: Anna Witte: 13:05.58
3) East Bernard: Lily Alexander: 13:19.21
4) East Bernard: Jasmine Munivez: 13:27.94
Boys 3200-meter run
Area champion: New Waverly: 9:46.15
2) East Bernard : Colby Kurtz: 9:49.70
6) East Bernard: Ty Grigar: 11:18.85
Girls 4x100-meter relay
Area champion: Hitchcock: 49.70
8) East Bernard: 54.46
Boys 4x100-meter relay
Area champion: Hitchcock: 42.98
5) Boling: 43.59
6) East Bernard: 43.65
Girls 800-meter run
Area champion: Van Vleck: 2:29.44
2) East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 2:31.31
5) Boling: Karli Horta: 2:36.02
Boys 800-meter run
Area champion: East Bernard: Christopher Kopecky: 2:02.66
4) Boling: Emanuel Covarrubias: 2:08.78
5) East Bernard: Cole Janacek: 2:10.12
Girls 100-meter hurdles
Area champion: New Waverly: 16.18
3) East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 17.36
5) Boling: Morgan Krasucky: 17.76
7) Boling: Brooke West: 18.38
Boys 110-meter hurdles
Area champion: Boling: Tyler Eastep: 15.74
4) Boling: Ty Rolf: 16.71
6) East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 17.33
Girls 100-meter dash
Area champion: Anderson-Shiro: 12.94
3) East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 13.08
Boys 100-meter dash
Area champion: Hitchcock: 11.23
4) Boling: Chard Hayes: 11.46
Girls 4x200-meter relay
Area champion: Hitchcock: 1:45.87
7) East Bernard: 1:55.54
Boys 4x200-meter relay
Area champion: Hitchcock: 1:29.80
2) East Bernard: 1:30.67
7) Boling: 1:34.15
Boys 400-meter dash
Area champion: Crockett: 51.22
2) Boling: Garrett Gavranovic: 51.26
4) Boling: James Arrington: 53.10
Girls 300-meter hurdles
Area champion: New Waverly: 47.31
2) East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 48.65
3) East Bernard: Grace Wilcox: 50.96
4) Boling: Brooke West: 51.00
8) East Bernard: Gabby Boehnemann: 57.04
Boys 300-meter hurdles
Area champion: East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 41.19
5) Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 43.23
6) East Bernard: Weston Swoboda: 44.22
Girls 200-meter dash
Area champion: East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 25.77
Girls 1600-meter run
Area champion: Van Vleck: 5:44.17
3) East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 5:53.80
4) East Bernard: Anna Witte: 6:04.87
Boys 1600-meter run
Area champion: New Waverly: 4:30.34
2) East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 4:31.55
3) East Bernard: Christopher Kopecky: 4:41.03
Girls 4x400-meter relay
Area champion: Hitchcock: 4:12.75
2) East Bernard: 4:19.63
3) Boling: 4:23.18
Boys 4x400-meter relay
Area champion: East Bernard: 3:27.97
3) Boling: 3:32.94
Girls discus
Area champion: Boling: Madison Malone: 110’5”
4) East Bernard: Emma Logan: 96’2”
5) East Bernard: Avery Scott: 92’-2”
Boys discus
Area champion: Crockett: 144’8”
2) East Bernard: Ty Domel: 139’6”
5) East Bernard: Dustan Losak: 125’8”
7) East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 114’10”
8) Boling: Seth Bear: 106’6”
Girls high jump
Area champion: Trinity 5’4”
6) Boling: Brooke West: 4’8”
Boys high jump
Area champion: New Waverly 6’1”
3) East Bernard: Levi Mercier: 6’0”
5) Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 5’10”
Girls long jump
Area champion: New Waverly: 16’11”
2) East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 16’4”
Girls pole vault
Area champion: Coldspring-Oakhurst: 8’3”
3) East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 6’6”
Boys pole vault
Area champion: Coldspring-Oakhurst: 13’6”
3) East Bernard: Randon Polak: 11’6”
5) East Bernard: Clayton Fajkus: 10’0”
Girls shot put
Area champion: Boling: Madison Malone: 34’10.25”
3) East Bernard: Brea Glover: 33’0.5”
Boys shot put
Area champion: Crockett: 47’3”
2) Boling: Seth Bear: 45’1 1”
4) East Bernard: Austin Norton: 43’0.50”
5) East Bernard: Ty Domel: 42’7.25”
Girls triple jump
Area champion: Anderson-Shiro: 36’5”
4) East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 34’6.75”
6) Boling: Cheyanne Brooks: 32’1.50”
Boys triple jump
Area champion: Wallis Brazos: 43’2.25”
2) Boling: Tyler Eastep: 43’2”
