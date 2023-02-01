With property tax payments coming due, some payers might have noticed that their billing was off, which might have been a shock for new homeowners or residents who made a mid-year property purchase in 2022.
A computer transition stymied the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, making sending out accurate tax bills impossible for some property owners.
“A lot of the homesteads and over 65 exemptions weren’t put on yet, that should have been on for 2022. We weren’t at a point that we were on that in the computer system yet,” Wharton CAD Interim Chief Appraiser Brian Niemeier said. “I wouldn’t know how many people would be effected by this. It’s not in the thousands, more like the hundreds but that’s a bit of a guess. I would think that generally, without an exemption, they would pay more and get a refund once the exemption has been attached.”
It’s caused a snag for county officials sending out tax bills to confused residents and companies responsible for their tax bill.
“What happened was in June, information stopped being input into the old system. This created a problem where, if you purchased property in September, I don’t have that information. I’ve got people that I mailed bills to in October and people are coming to me saying that they don’t own that property anymore and (they) won’t pay it. There are mortgage companies that look to pay and can’t see that property on the tax roll. There are people that are asking for their homestead or over 65 exemptions that the CAD has but haven’t gotten over to me because the system is still being worked on,” Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector Cindy Hernandez said, adding “I don’t think I have any major changes from after June or July to October.”
Residents who have yet to pay their tax bill by the deadline have options if their exemption isn’t attached to their property.
“Those changes will come over, and when I re-bill you, I have to give you a grace period, 21 days from when I send it. If you make partial payments, we can hand calculate it, if you’ve gotten the correct bill, and it should zero out,” Hernandez said.
Wharton County residents can check their taxes due at the Tax Assessor’s website, www.whartoncountytaxoffice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.