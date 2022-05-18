Two tracksters compete at state

East Bernard had two competitors at state, senior Samantha Rabius and junior Colby Kurtz.
Rabius was fifth in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 46.71. She was right off her pace at regionals with a 46.02.
Kurtz finished eighth with a time of 10:00.09 in the 3A boys’ 3,200-meter run. Kurtz made his move halfway through the race jumping up to seventh place with a lap of 1:16.09, but he posted his best time in the final lap with 1:12.69.
Both Rabius and Kurtz represented East Bernard in the UIL 3A state cross country and track and field meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.