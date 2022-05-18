Two tracksters compete at state

East Bernard senior Samantha Rabius competes in the 300-meter hurdles at the state track meet. She placed fifth in 3A.

 Photo by Ryan Dunsmore

East Bernard had two competitors at state, senior Samantha Rabius and junior Colby Kurtz.

Rabius was fifth in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 46.71. She was right off her pace at regionals with a 46.02.

Kurtz finished eighth with a time of 10:00.09 in the 3A boys’ 3,200-meter run. Kurtz made his move halfway through the race jumping up to seventh place with a lap of 1:16.09, but he posted his best time in the final lap with 1:12.69.

Both Rabius and Kurtz represented East Bernard in the UIL 3A state cross country and track and field meets.

