Volleyball team honored at school board meeting

The East Bernard Brahmarette volleyball team received some recognition for their impressive 2022 season, with the East Bernard ISD school board honoring them on Monday evening.
Dawning their 2022 playoff shirts, the players, coaches and team managers were lauded for their near state championship run this past season by members of the board.
“It was an honor to be recognized by the school board on Monday night. The board, administrators, coaches, parents, and community have been extremely supportive this season and our program is very grateful,” Brahmarettes coach Breanna Lolley said. “This team was extremely special and, as a coach, I was very proud to hear all of the positive words from the president of our school board. Our girls were a class act and represented this small town extremely well throughout their season and great playoff run.”
The Brahmarettes made it to the state tournament this past season, sweeping their way through district and the first five rounds of the playoffs. Once at state, they played a tough game against the reigning state champion in Bushland but dropped the game in four sets.
Following state, senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik was named to the state all-tournament team for her play against Bushland.
For the second year in a row, the Brahmarettes have won at least 40 volleyball games. Since Lolley joined the Brahmarettes they’ve yet to lose a district game in six seasons. Overall the East Bernard volleyball program has won 82 straight district games.
On top of the standout season, two of the Brahmarette seniors will be continuing their athletic careers in college, Dorotik will play volleyball at Blinn and fellow outside hitter Lexie Warncke is going to play softball at Baylor.
Seniors on the Brahmarettes were Bailey Leopold, Sarah Devine, Warncke and Dorotik.
