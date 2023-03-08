Looking back at predictions from 2005

I realize it is March, but this column was fun to reminisce on and see how things have played out 18 years later! Yes, this was published in January 2005. My youngest child was about to turn 5 years old. Highway 59 is still under construction, the Aggies still embarrass occasionally, red apple sale and Foleys no longer exist, but we do have high speed internet. As for the cell phone prediction, I think we all know how that turned out.
January is a time for resolutions and predictions. I’ve never been very good at following through with resolutions, so I decided to venture into predictions this year.
I’m not psychic and I didn’t consult any, just asked around the house and around town to see what people were hoping, or predicting, for the upcoming year. This is what I discovered.
Some part of Highway 59 will still be under construction.
The Aggies won’t embarrass us on national television – again.
It will be discovered that the TAKS test is causing our children too much stress, which is determined to be the underlying cause of childhood obesity.
NASCAR will officially designate the street in front of my house as its newest test track.
Mayor Buck Boettcher will obtain high speed internet service for our city. On the heels of this awesome accomplishment, he will be elected governor of Texas.
Children will actually see that Mom is busy and seek out Dad for those all-important questions, like what is on the lunch tray at school tomorrow?
My children will suggest I look tired and offer to clean up the kitchen.
East Bernard will get three new restaurants. All Mexican food, of course.
My husband will remind me of upcoming Red Apple sales at Foleys.
The Brahmas will win a play-off game.
My 11-year-old daughter will not get a cell phone, no matter how many times she asks.
Last, but not least, it will snow again this Christmas in East Bernard. And we still won’t be home.
(0) comments
