A big thank you to a great columnist

Doc Blakely and Leon Hale have been positive influences on me as I have attempted to write a weekly newspaper column for 33 years (starting with the East Bernard Tribune and now with the Express and Wharton Journal-Spectator).
I was sad when I read Doc’s last Pokin’ Fun column last week, but happy that he was just leaving column writing and not this world. Leon Hale’s death in 2021 was heartbreaking in many ways.
Both of these great columnists influenced me in my own writing, Doc Blakely more so than Leon Hale, because I knew Doc personally.
I first came to know Doc in the 1960s when we were both teachers at Wharton County Junior College. As colleagues in academia, I remember enjoying his upbeat personality and lively talent as a musician and humorist. He would often entertain us with his music and his humor at our annual faculty picnics. I never met anyone who did not like Doc Blakely.
Having just read Doc’s farewell to his readers in his recent column, I felt the need to somehow say thank you to this icon who made us grin and chuckle and laugh for 50 years.
Almost everyone knows that Doc was the author of seven books, a splendid musician, a real rancher, and a much-admired humorist. And I know him personally as a former teaching colleague.
Underneath his folksy writing style was a man of philosophy, having once expressed these ideas: “By seeing the principles of faith, service, wisdom, action, artistry, and security, we can rise above life’s challenges – and maybe even learn to fly.”
Like Leon Hale, Doc was a pioneer in column writing. Back in my childhood, the columns published in small-town, weekly newspapers were written by ordinary folks like my aunt who wrote the Dime Box column in a Lee County newspaper. It consisted mainly of who got married and who visited whom.
Probably the one exception was Michael Sohns, who wrote the Loebau column in German in the Giddings Volksblatt. Sohns was the first, as far as I know, to include his really excellent German language poems in his column, leading the way to take the art of column writing beyond a collection of local news.
Not being a professional journalist, I was always a little bit confused about what a “column” should be (the word “blog” was not known in those days). Was it supposed to be an editorial? A feature article? A collection of funny stories? An essay?
It could be what it could become, and pioneers like Doc Blakely and Leon Hale blazed the trail for the rest of us.
Not sure I’ve said what I meant to say, but I just felt I couldn’t let Doc Blakely slip away from Wharton County without saying a very big thank you!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
