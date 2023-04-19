Wharton County promotes Soil and Water Stewardship Week

The Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Delbur Swanson, third from left, and District Clerk Mary Smith, second from left, receive a proclamation from the Wharton County Commissioners Court declaring April 30 through May 7 as Soil and Water Stewardship Week. Pictured from the left are Commissioner Steven Goetsch, Smith, Swanson, County Judge Phillip Spenrath, Commissioner Bud Graves, and Commissioner Richard Zahn.