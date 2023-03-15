Wharton County players of the week

Softball
With a powerful right hand, East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke struck out 26 batters this past week, earning her Wharton County Player of the Week honors for games from March 6-11.
Along with punching out nearly 30 batters last week, Warncke eclipsed 1,000 strikeouts in her career during her win against Boling. During that game, she finished with 17 strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing one hit and one earned run. She followed that game with nine more strikeouts in three innings against Hempstead.
Warncke helped herself out in the batters’ box driving in four Brahmarettes while picking up three hits in six at-bats.
Other top performances
Boling: Kenna Gibson (junior) despite only having one hit, a home run to drive in three runners, she was productive for Boling scoring three runs and stealing four bases.
Boling: Jaedyn Cordero (sophomore) had three hits and two RBIs, she also pitched six innings against Hitchcock, allowing four fours and striking out five without giving up an earned run.
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold (senior) had a .667 batting average, scoring four runs and she stole one base.
El Campo: Kate Bubela (senior) - had a perfect 1.000 batting average, her three hits were all extra bases, one home run and two doubles, she drove in five Ladybirds and scored six runs. She picked up five walks in two games.
El Campo: Bridget Dorotik (senior) pitched seven innings and got the win against Bellville on the road, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out eight batters. Dorotik also drove in four runs and had two hits in five at-bats.
Wharton: Sinahyah Martinez (junior) had a .667 batting average against Navasota and Bellville, scoring three runs and stealing four bases.
Baseball
This past week of baseball had several athletes turn in solid performances, but El Campo senior Brock Rod stood out, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week for games between March 6-11.
Rod played in three games and collected six hits. However, his five innings against state-ranked Bellville was dominant, striking out 11 batters and allowing two hits and one earned run. Rod’s final six outs all came on strikeouts; he would end up getting a no-decision.
Batting for the Ricebirds he went .461 with five of his six hits going for extra bases with two doubles and two triples. Rod also drove in seven Ricebirds and scored two runs.
Other top performances
Boling: Trenton Jones (senior) had a .555 batting average, collecting five hits, two going for a double and triple. He also drove in five batters and stole four bases. Jones also pitched in two games, picking up wins against Iowa Colony and East Bernard, throwing 6.2 innings and striking out 11, allowing seven hits and one earned run over the two games.
El Campo: Bryce Rasmussen (senior) had a .667 batting average and was an on-base machine also drawing three walks. Rasmussen drove in three runs.
Louise: Ethan Wendel (senior) had a .461 batting average, four of his hits went for extra bases, three triples and a double. Wendel also drove in eight Hornets and scored four runs.
