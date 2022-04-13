‘Weary Traveler’ a reminder of Jesus’s journey

There’s a song titled “Weary Traveler” by Jordan St. Cyr. I’m not sure when it was released for radio play, but I noticed it a few months ago.
The message is one of hope. Despite how weary or tired we are, we aren’t walking this path alone and one day “Jesus will call and we’ll lay down all our heavy burdens.” Since it caught my attention, I find myself thinking of someone different each time it plays. A friend, family member, co-worker or someone I read about on a social media post who is struggling.
This week I’ve found myself thinking of Jesus each time I hear it. How weary he must have felt as he traveled during his final days walking this earth. The Bible tells us Jesus was in agony and at one point cried out to his heavenly father saying, “Father, if you are willing, let this cup pass from me; however not my will, but yours be done.” Luke 22:42.
We’ll spend time Holy Thursday reliving the Last Supper Jesus had with his disciples and then Good Friday we lament the betrayal of Jesus and his suffering on the cross. How weary he must have felt. And alone.
Then Sunday we’ll celebrate his glorious resurrection from the dead and his triumph over death and we can rest in the fact that “someday soon we’re going to make it home." Home with Jesus. If you haven’t heard the song, look it up. It’s a beautiful song with a reassuring message.
I hope you rejoice on Easter morning knowing our Lord and Savior has conquered death and he walks with each of us on our journey. We truly are never alone.
Easter blessings to you and your family!
