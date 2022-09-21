The boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Weimar Invitational last Saturday, representing East Bernard very well.
In the first race, the varsity girls claimed the team championship with 20 points, followed by Yoakum in second with 44 points, West Columbia third with 99 points, and Edna fourth with 105 points. There were seven teams competing in the meet.
Individually, all seven girls earned medalist honors. Ashlynn Lemos placed second overall followed by Lily Alexander in third, Anna Witte fourth, Jasmine Munivez in fifth, Taylor Viktorin in sixth, MacKensie Crist in ninth, and Grace Wilcox in 19th with 53 girls competing in the race.
The top five East Bernard runners finished within 37 seconds of each other running together in a pack to help claim the title.
In the varsity boys race, East Bernard claimed the championship with 16 points, followed by Yoakum in second with 55 points, Sweeny third with 79 points, Weimar fourth with 155 points, and Louise fifth with 156 points. There were seven teams competing in the race.
Individually, Colby Kurtz earned first place, followed by Chris Kopecky in second, Ty Grigar in third, Justin Kurtz in fourth, Cole Janecek in sixth, Bryton Karasek in 10th to all earn medalist honors. Kaleb Rivera finished 21st overall. There were 51 runners competing in the race.
In the junior varsity boys race, East Bernard earned the team title with 29 points and West Columbia in second with 90 points. There were six teams competing in the race.
Individually, Aiden Marek came in second, Daniel Breitenwischer third, Corbin Hecox in fifth, Tyler Fryer in seventh, and Colton Hecox in 12th to all earn medalist honors.
In the junior high girls race, East Bernard edged out Weimar for the team title. East Bernard had 46 points and Weimar 47 points. They were followed by Yoakum with 85 points, Edna with 116 points, and Sweeny with 170 points. There were 10 teams competing in the race.
Individually, Samatha Fryer finished first overall, followed by Claire Viktorin in fifth, Reese Kovar in sixth, Cameron Kovar in 16th, and Angelica Gutierrez in 18th to all earn medalist honors. Reagan Domel finished in 38th, Olivia Boettcher in 42nd, Jolisa Trevino in 58th, and Annisa Perez in 59th place with 70 runners competing in the race.
In the junior high boys race, Sealy claimed the team title with 33 points and East Bernard the runner-up with 89 points. West Brazos Junior High came in third with 118 points, Sweeny in fourth with 119 points, and Yoakum in fifth with 123 points. There were 10 teams competing in the race.
Individually, Coy Grigar came in third overall and Reid Cerny 20th to both earn medalist honors. Cooper Lawson finished 21st, Landon Krenek in 22nd, Sawyer East in 23rd, Major Crist in 26th, Bryce Kopecky in 34th, Carson Todd in 37th, and Jake Marik in 42nd with 57 boys competing in the race.
All the cross country teams will be running Saturday in the Coach Ed Cross Country Invitational in Sealy.
(0) comments
