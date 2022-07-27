Space Cowboys nuke Isotopes in Albuquerque

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) went on a bombing run over the weekend, using the long ball to take two of three games from the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies).
The team launched 10 home runs in the three games, the last coming Sunday when Jose Siri hit an opposite-field solo shot in his second plate appearance with the Space Cowboys since being optioned from the Houston Astros earlier this week. It was Siri’s seventh home run in his 11th game with the Space Cowboys this year. Siri’s homer came in a 12-3 loss in Albuquerque.
The night before, the Space Cowboys unleashed five homers, including the longest home run in franchise history, in a 10-5 win over the Isotopes. Yainer Diaz hit the Space Cowboys’ first homer of the night, with a two-run shot in the third that hit high off the left-field scoreboard at Isotopes Park. Diaz’s home run traveled a projected 475 feet, making it the longest home run in Sugar Land’s franchise history (since 2021).
The Space Cowboys added three more runs in the fifth – all on solo home runs. Corey Julks and Taylor Jones hit back-to-back shots. Julks’ homer was his team-leading 19th of the year and traveled 468 feet to center field. Jones followed with a 472-foot blast to left field, giving him six on the season.
Pedro León added his second homer in as many nights – and his 13th of the season – with a solo homer two batters later. León has hit eight of his 13 home runs this year against Albuquerque. Enmanuel Valdez hit the final home run of the night, delivering an opposite-field solo homer in the eighth. Valdez became the first Houston Astros minor leaguer with 20 home runs this season. It was his ninth homer since joining Sugar Land.
The Space Cowboys opened the second half of the season on Friday with Pedro León launching a first-inning grand slam to jumpstart a 12-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes.
David Hensley hit his ninth home run of the season 465 feet to left in the fourth and Yainer Diaz – coming off his 2-for-4 appearance in the All-Star Futures Game – hit a 463-foot two-run homer two batters later. Marty Costes joined the onslaught of homers in the sixth with a solo shot, which was his first of the year.
Upcoming
Following Monday’s off day, the Space Cowboys will continue their road trip with a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. They return to Constellation Field Aug. 2 for six games against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).
