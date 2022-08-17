Brahmas looking for growth in finale

After more than a week of seeing nothing but maroon and white jerseys, the East Bernard Brahmas played the Industrial Cobras at home.
The Cobras, like East Bernard, are a top team in 3A, going several rounds in the playoffs last season. Industrial gave East Bernard a chance to see how far they’ve come during the scrimmage.
East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse saw some positives during his team’s first outing.
“(We) started our scrimmage like a young inexperienced team,” Bosse said. “(We) finished our scrimmage in the last set of plays playing well (and) hard-nosed football and that shows much promise.”
The Brahmas final test of the preseason comes against Concordia Lutheran (Tomball), a large private school, on the road tomorrow. Bosse wants to see continued growth in Tomball.
“(I’m) hoping to see us take a step forward and start the scrimmage by being physical on both sides of the ball and cutting down on our mistakes,” Bosse said.
East Bernard will start the season next Friday with the Edna Cowboys at home. District play won’t open until they meet the Tidehaven Tigers in East Bernard on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
