Though predicted to be a “near-normal” hurricane season by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Texans know that the number and severity of storms are unpredictable, so as Thursday begins a 183-day hurricane season lasting until Nov. 30, local, county and state agencies promote awareness and preparedness for everyones’ safety.
NOAA predicts a 40% chance of near-normal hurricane activity with 30% chances of an above/below normal season. They are forecasting a range of 12-17 total named storms and, of those named storms, five to nine of those could become hurricanes. NOAA says between one and four could develop into major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5 – with sustaining winds of 111 mph or higher. NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is encouraging all Texans to prepare for the 2023 hurricane season and her Texas General Land Office (GLO) team are working with coastal and inland communities to encourage all Texans to purchase flood insurance and take measures to protect their families and homes.
“Because of the GLO’s disaster recovery programs, Texas is better prepared for natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires,” Buckingham said. “It’s important to remember that no federally funded assistance program is designed to make you whole after a disaster. It is up to you to plan properly, protect your home with wind and flood insurance, and safeguard your documents.”
Prepared is the keyword when dealing with mother nature and potential natural disasters. Wharton County and the City of Wharton provide plenty of resources to help citizens prepare for hurricane season and other weather related situations.
like tornadoes and flooding.
The City of Wharton 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide is a PDF available at https://www.cityofwharton.com/page/hurricane_preparednes and provides information to help you prepare for hurricanes before they hit, and when and where to evacuate should the need arise. The online booklet con
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.