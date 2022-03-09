Junior Lexie Warncke struck out 17 batters en route to the East Bernard Brahmarettes 11-1 win over the Van Vleck Lady Leopards Tuesday night at home.
Warncke limited the Lady Leopards to two hits in her seven innings of work. While the air was chilly, East Bernard’s bats were hot, getting 12 hits, four coming from sophomore catcher Megan Gasch to help the Brahmarettes start district with their first win.
“It feels really good and a great way to start district,” Gasch said. “Keeps the journey going (forward) all the way to state.”
Gasch drove in three runs and scored three runs. She was a single shy of the cycle, hitting two triples, a double and a single.
Van Vleck got on the scoreboard first, with a two-out triple coming home on a passed ball, East Bernard’s lone mistake of the night. The Brahmarettes answered right back in the bottom of the inning. Gasch plated in her sister, senior Morgan Gasch, who led off with a walk.
East Bernard’s offense scored in all but one inning against Van Vleck. Warncke in the circle kept Van Vleck in check striking out eight of the first 10 batters she saw. Behind her pitching, East Bernard grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second inning.
East Bernard senior Jolie Peloquin led off with a double, one of her three hits on the night. Freshman Kendylle Ermis came in to pinch run for Peloquin.
After a strikeout and a walk to sophomore Myla Mahalitc, Ermis made it to third base with a stolen base. She came around to score on a passed ball. Senior Kynlee Hall laid down a bunt to move Mahalitc to second. Morgan brought her home on a single to make it 3-1.
East Bernard kept adding to their lead, nearly ending the night in the bottom of the sixth scoring four runs, their biggest inning of the game. Megan came through with a triple to plate her final two Brahmarettes on the night.
With the win, the Brahmarttes are 12-3 on the season and are ranked sixth in 3A according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
East Bernard will see Danbury tomorrow at home.
New change
While East Bernard brought back a number of starters from last years team, their catcher, Warncke’s sister, Rylan Warncke, graduated and is now playing for Schreiner University Mountaineers.
Now catching is Megan, who played third base last year.
“It’s really different compared to last year, especially catching Lexie, but I’m handling it,” Megan said.
