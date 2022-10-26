I’m an old hat when it comes to look-alikes

Did you ever wonder if you are a dead ringer for somebody else?
I get mistaken for somebody else quite often; Goofy, Pluto and Daffy Duck just to mention a few. Seldom does anyone say I look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone or George Clooney, although my eyebrows have been mistaken for Andy Rooney (RIP).
My hair style is starting to resemble Bruce Willis, Yul Brenner and Telly Savalas (Kojac), the latter only when I’m sucking on a Lollypop.
I do admit that I resemble Don Knotts in gym shorts but after the operation on one knee I only half resemble him and that only in profile while wearing a pistol.
Ears are an interesting feature and they are real handy to support pencils, glasses, and ear plugs around the grandkids. I’m glad mine don’t look like Barak Obama, or a professional wrestler, or have hardware hanging off of them. A diamond would be nice I suppose but where I’m from it’s a good way to lose an ear lobe in a snatch and grab robbery. I’m just glad to have ears even if they are more and more just ornamental themselves. Lip reading would be an asset if I could see.
Speaking of eyes, I’m glad mine are not evil looking like Wiley Coyote or silly looking like Sylvester the Cat or intense looking like a martial arts professional. Some of them are so intense the league makes them wear a mask and people hit them with sticks when they get a chance. I think I have nice, soft eyes, especially the blue one.
So, as you might suspect when somebody mistakes somebody else for me it is usually because of a hat. I don’t wear one cross ways, or backwards unless of course I get run over by a heifer in a crowding chute but I wear a very distinctive hat style. It’s not exactly Lonesome Dove but it does have those distinctive features in the crease and a hoof mark on the back from some gymnastic heifer. A friend of mine, who obviously goes to the same “Going out of business” haberdashery was down at the supermarket recently when two elderly ladies rushed up, squinted their eyes and said, “Doc Blakely, what a surprise it is to see you here in the day-old bread section.” He started to correct them but being a character himself he just nodded and said “Good morning ladies, do your husbands know y’all are on the loose? Nothin’ pleases me more than loose women.” They giggled and blushed but considered the source.
“I read your column every week” said one, “and just love them. My daughter lives out of state and also subscribe to the paper. She’d like to meet you when she visits. Would you do that?”
He is cleverly retreating as he says, “You bet. I’m in the book. When she gets here tell her to call the house.”
