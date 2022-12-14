Christmas rolls along on new tires

New tires for my suburban was not on my Christmas wish list.
My car had been vibrating and shaking for a while. Not while cruising through town but on the highway driving 70 miles per hour. Or somewhere around that.
I’d had the tires rotated and balanced recently. Twice. The first time the ride was pretty smooth for a few weeks. The next time only a few days.
My husband kept telling me it was the way I drive. I insisted it was the county roads I traveled to and from work.
I drove to Bryan to visit my parents early last week. The ride up was pretty annoying and the ride back to East Bernard wasn’t any better. I mentioned to my husband that it seemed like the vibration in my car was getting worse. He suggested I get my tires checked.
The tires had been balanced and rotated twice in the last few months. Wouldn’t a bad tire have been apparent then?
My coworker and I went to visit a friend in the hospital last week. I apologized all the way to Sugar Land for the vibration in my car. I did notice if I drove a little slower, the vibration wasn’t as bad. It was still annoying though so I decided the faster I drove, the sooner we’d be there.
The hubs drove my car later that same day and said I couldn’t drive it anymore until I had my tires checked. It’s not safe and you have to get it into the shop he declared. Which would mean I’d be without wheels for a day, possibly longer. There is still this job I drive to every day. I was wondering how he thought I should get to work. I guess he was thinking I would just drive the little red Corvette we keep parked in the garage for such occasions.
We finally came to the compromise that I would drive his truck to work Monday, he’d get my car to Traditions Chevrolet to have the tires checked out and life would be back to normal Tuesday.
As my luck goes, I had two bad tires that needed to be replaced. No one local had what we needed, so he seriously suggested I drive my vehicle to Rosenberg on two bad tires, just awaiting a blowout. I told him my guardian angel had been working overtime keeping me safe on the roads the last few weeks and I didn’t think it was wise to tempt fate one more time.
I promised him I would keep my phone nearby and give him my AAA card in case he got stranded.
All is well that ends well and I have two new tires. Merry Christmas to me! And thanks to my husband for taking care of my vibrating car problem. Finally.
