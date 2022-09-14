New Catholic Daughter officers began their duties for 2022-2024 when Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 met Monday, Sept. 12, in Holy Cross Meeting Room.
The officers are Karen Rejsek, regent; Joey Pitman, vice-regent; Sandy Valigura, recording secretary; Wendy Hurta, financial secretary; and Karen Riley, treasurer.
Members approved the court budget as prepared for July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
Monica Kubena gave reports on the cancer outreach project and the very successful Bassinet Sunday July 15-16.
Henriette Jalowy, chairman, gave an initial report on the raffle which will be part of the court’s main fundraiser, the chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper, raffle, and silent auction, scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023.
Berna Pilcik reported that Gail Guthman, chairman, has received the 2023 community calendars. She and her helpers will begin distributing them in October to those who purchased them.
Regent Rejsek announced that the State CDA convention will be at Moody Gardens in Galveston April 26-30, 2023.
Joyce Losack is the new chairman of the Cheers Committee. Cindy Pribyl and Dolores Pietsch will continue to work with Memorial Mass cards.
National CDA Sunday will be observed Oct. 16 with members attending the 9 a.m. Mass together. They will serve donuts, coffee, and juice to the parishioners outside after Mass.
Helen Pesek led the members in a decade of the rosary.
Ct. St. Bernadette is preparing for the Holy Cross Parish Bazaar Sunday, Oct. 9.
Additional reports were these: Sept. 4 blood drive, Patricia Michulka; funeral meals, Berna Pilcik; recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa.
Members reflected on the rosary and funeral services for the Rev. Donald Rupert, retired pastor at Holy Cross and the court’s chaplain.
Members named those in need of prayer. Yvonne Naiser led the beginning and closing prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.