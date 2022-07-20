Rylan Warncke of East Bernard was named to the Dean’s List at Schreiner University in Kerrville. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
Most Popular
Articles
- Time to take a stand for Wharton ISD
- Ira Donahue, ll
- STAAR results mixed for Wharton ISD
- Inmate can’t decide whom to sue
- Faith in the heavens: NASA astronaut shares experiences from space
- Historic home burns in East Bernard
- Nominate Wharton County's best
- Should EMS always respond with lights and sirens?
- Lenolia Terrell Johnson
- Freddie Ray Mask
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.