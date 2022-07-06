Babe Ruth super teams are getting ready to play in regional tournaments coming next Thursday, July 14.
Wharton County will have two Babe Ruth teams representing the area. The 14-15U team will play in Camden, Arkansas, and the 16-18U will head to Mobile, Alabama.
The 14-15U roster includes 14 of the 15 players from Wharton County, with Austin Babcock, Aaron Bubela, Mason Bystrek, Bradyn Korenek, and Chase Starling coming from El Campo; Kade Smith, Jerrick Garcia and Cayden Voldan from Boling; Camden Fucik, Carter Smith, Zach Zimmerman and Rocky Ruiz from East Bernard; and Jayden Pena and Nicolas Gutierrez from Wharton. Gage Smith is the only player from a non-county school, coming from Needville.
Garcia played for Boling last season and earned an honorable mention.
There will be six all-district baseball players, including three who received first-team honors on the 16-18U baseball team. Ryan Mendiola, Jayden Compian, Sam Mendez, Larry Mendez, Ryan Guzman and Blaine Zuluaf come from Wharton. Caiden Schulz and Taylor Manrriquez from El Campo and Hayden Albert from Boling. Three will come from out-of-county schools with Ashton Wallace and David Perez from Bay City and Austin Springer from Atascocita.
Mendiola, Guzman and Albert earned first-team honors this past season. Albert, was one vote shy of the 3A District 24 Pitcher of the Year.
