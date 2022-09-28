Brahmas up against tough Tiger team

The East Bernard Brahmas (0-4) get a chance to stop their losing streak when they play the Tidehaven Tigers (3-2, 1-0) this Friday night at home.
Tidehaven went 7-6 last year and made it to the third round of the playoffs. The Tigers beat Rice Consolidated 42-28 last Friday night to open district play.
East Bernard will see a heavy dose of junior running back Joseph Dodds Friday night. The Brahma defense will need to make tackles in the open field to keep Tidehaven from big runs. Dodds through five games has 643 yards, averaging more than 11 yards a carry.
The Tidehaven offense is the tops in District 14, gaining 425 yards a game. After losing multi year starting quarterback Logan Crow to graduation, they’ve turned to freshman Kale Russell who’s passed the ball for 644 yards. Russell has been accurate completing nearly 60 percent of his passes, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Tidehaven senior Tishaun Davis has been the Tigers big play threat gaining 30 yards a catch.
East Bernard sophomores Ty Domel and Tamarcus Sanders and senior Reid Morton have combined for 67 tackles this season. The Brahmas defense is coming off a bye week which allowed them to continue giving their young players more experience in their system. Of the Brahmas top 10 tacklers this year, four are sophomores.
The Brahmas defense has allowed 37.75 points per game, while Tidehaven is scoring 33.4 points a game.
Offensively, Braham sophomore Alex Henriquez leads the East Bernard running attack with more than 350 yards. Henriquez is gaining almost eight yards a carry. The offense is still trying to find its footing with 857 yards through their four games. Brahma junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus has thrown the ball for 241 yards and his top target has been junior Maddox Crist with 149 yards.
Playing tough defenses this year, the Brahmas have averaged 14 points a game. Tidehaven’s defense has allowed a lot of yards this season, giving up nearly 350 a game on average. Overall, the Tigers’ are allowing 26.4 points a game, up slightly from last year.
East Bernard beat Tidehaven 31-10 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.