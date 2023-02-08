East Bernard Junior High School (grades 6-8) and East Bernard Elementary (grades 2-5) recently hosted the UIL Academic events this past semester on Nov. 29 and Dec. 10.
Both East Bernard Junior High School and East Bernard Elementary placed first overall. The following are the results:
Editorial Writing: Kynlee Kocurek, third place, sixth grade; Paxton Wilson, sixth place, sixth grade; Bryce Kopecky, third place, eighth grade.
Ready Writing: Avery Jones, second place, sixth place; Macy Stavinoha, sixth place, seventh grade.
Oral Reading: Sophie Kutach, first place, fifth grade; Dale Compton, fifth place, fifth grade; Ellasyn Milliff, first place, sixth grade; Camryn Kovar, first place, seventh grade; Aubrey Vacek, second place, seventh grade; Reagan Domel, third place, seventh grade; Kendall Kutach, first place, eighth grade; Kayla Kramr, second place, eighth grade; Madilyn Corder, third place, eighth grade.
Modern Oratory: Presley Allison, second place, sixth grade; Claire Viktorin, first place, eighth grade.
Impromptu Speaking: Luke Anderson, first place, eighth grade.
Art Smart: Logan Frankel, third place, fifth grade; Jake Castillo, sixth place, fifth grade; Kate Alexander, first place, sixth grade; Lyndsay Locke, second place, sixth grade; Aubrey Vacek, third place, seventh grade; Reagan Domel, third place, seventh grade; Anyssa Perez, third place, seventh grade; Lannah Barbee, first place, eighth grade, Kerianne Bosse, fourth place, eighth grade; Taylor Kalina, fifth place, eighth grade.
Chess Puzzles: Taegan Long, fifth place, fifth grade; Max Warncke, sixth place, fifth grade
Calculator Applications: Lane Cerny, first place, sixth grade; Melody Sanchez, second place, sixth grade; Colton Romero, first place, seventh grade; Sophia Miller, fourth place, seventh grade; McKenzie Dolejsi, fifth place, eighth grade.
Listening Skills: Juston Brune, third place, fifth grade; Hays Kopycinski, fourth place, fifth grade; Ava Srubar, first place, sixth grade; Ty Blunston, third place, sixth grade; Paxton Wilson, third place, sixth grade; Pierce Burks, third place, seventh grade; Reese Kovar, fourth place, seventh grade; Luke Anderson, second place, eighth grade.
Maps, Graphs & Charts: Mads Perez, first place, fifth grade; Mazie Warncke, third place, fifth grade; Tatum Atkinson, sixth place, fifth grade; Ethan Marik, third place, sixth grade; Slade Seay, third place, seventh grade; Colby Klotz, fifth place, seventh grade; Drake Medve, second place, eighth grade; Blake Henry, sixth place, eighth grade.
Mathematics: Anna Maly, fifth place, sixth grade; Caleb Wilcox, sixth place, sixth grade; Nolan Triplett, first place, seventh grade; Aiden Bradicich, third place, seventh grade; Keriann Bosse, first place, eighth grade; Lily Gremminger, second place, eighth grade; Blake Henry, fourth place, eighth grade.
Music Memory: Dale Compton, first place, fifth grade; Jonah Farrell, fourth place, fifth grade; Sophia Vestal, sixth place, sixth grade; Kayla Kramr, first place, eighth grade.
Number Sense: Naomi Mangum, second place, fifth grade; Joey Orsak, third place, fifth grade; Brynn Corder, fourth place, fifth grade; Lyndsey Locke, second place, sixth grade; Lane Cerny, third place, sixth grade; Hutch Riley, fifth place, sixth grade; Samanth Fryer, first place, seventh grade; Gage Morton, fourth place, seventh grade; Caeden Rivera, fifth place, seventh place; Izzy Wenglar, fifth place, eighth grade; Mangum, sixth place, eighth grade.
Science: Anna Maly, second place, sixth grade; Paxton Wilson, fifth place, sixth grade; Coy Grigar, first place, seventh grade.
Social Studies: Will Fryer, second place, fifth grade; Lucas Miller, fourth place, fifth grade; Boone Peschke, second place, sixth grade; Ty Syzmanski, fifth place, sixth grade; Ace Daniell, second place, seventh grade; Slade Seay, sixth place, seventh grade; Reid Cerny, first place, eighth grade; Drake Medve, second place, eighth grade, Bryce Kopecky, fifth place, eighth grade.
Spelling: Emily Hayes, first place, fifth grade; Caylee Hudgins, second place, fifth grade; Ondrea Prochaska, first place, sixth grade; Presley Allison, second place, sixth grade; Olivia Boettcher, first place, seventh grade; Caeden Rivera, second place, seventh grade; JoLisa Trevino, third place, seventh grade; Izzy Wenglar, sixth place, eighth grade.
Dictionary Skills: Easton Marik, third place, fifth grade; Logan Fritz, fourth place, fifth grade; Khloe Rivera, sixth place, fifth grade; Alexis Esquivel, fourth place, sixth grade; Sophia Careli, sixth place, sixth grade; Annabelle Jochec, sixth place, eighth grade.
